Scouting Ireland votes no-confidence in its own board

The AGM of Scouting Ireland has voted no confidence in the board of the organisation over the way it has handled disciplinary issues.

The vote, which came in the wake of tensions between volunteers and professional members of staff, returned a result of 55% in favour of the no-confidence motion and 45% against.

According to the wording of the motion, confidence has been damaged in Scouting Ireland’s board of directors because of the “exceptionally poor manner" in which disciplinary issues have been handled and communicated with volunteers.

Francis Minogue, of the 6th Tipperary Roscrea troop, said it was with a “heavy heart” that their group, along with others, had brought the motion.

He also said that this was “not an attack on individual board members".

“This is simply a cry from the grassroots of our great movement to say stop, reflect and change course,” Mr Minogue said.

He added, prior to the vote, that if the outcome was in favour, no board member needs to resign.

“We’re not calling for that,” he said.

The motion was supported by a number of speakers, including Una O'Regan, from Passage West Scouts in Cork, who said that she had supported changes in 2018 that saw Scouting Ireland vote to adopt new governance structures after a severely critical review by former senator Jillian van Turnhout.

However, Ms O’Regan said it is clear that things are not going well.

A separate motion was made for the recognition that the board of directors has re-positioned Scouting Ireland as a staff-led organisation contrary to the wishes of the members and that members wish to revert to a volunteer-led, staff supported organisation without delay.

This passed by 81%.

Another motion called for an unreserved apology to those who suffered abuse in scouting, which passed unanimously.

Another attendee, Martin O’Keeffe supported this motion, and said he wants to make sure Scouting Ireland gives a “genuine apology” calling for “actions as well as words.” He also queried whether awards, given to those who were subject to recent court cases, were returned.

“This in my mind would show that we, as an organisation, are going forward and are going to be strong in our support of survivors.”

Adrian Tennant, Chairperson of Scouting Ireland, also spoke in support of the motion.

“We in scouting Ireland have no place for anyone who by design, or by omission, harms a child.”