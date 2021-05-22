Gardaí who have been killed in line of duty to be remembered

Gardaí who have been killed in the line of duty are being remembered today.

The Annual Garda Memorial Day is being held in Dublin.

89 gardaí will be honoured at the ceremony, which gets underway at the Dubh Linn Garden in Dublin Castle at midday.

The memorial is being held there because of the historical associations of the gardaí with Dublin Castle.

It is where the force affirmed its authority as the National Policing Force in February, 1922, starting the phasing out of the Royal Irish Constabulary which ended its policing role in August of that year.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Justice Minister Heather Humphreys will be attending the event.

Due to Covid-19, the ceremony will be reduced, with only a small number of invite-only attendees.

“Unfortunately for the second year now we must reduce the numbers attending due to Covid-19 restrictions,” said Mr Harris.

“Because many of you can’t attend in person it is even more important to the families and to An Garda Síochána that we remember our deceased colleagues this year by way of live-streamed coverage.

“So we will still gather ‘virtually’ on Saturday 22nd May at 12 noon, wherever in the country or world you are, to remember and acknowledge the sacrifice made by our colleagues.”

The ceremony will be live-streamed through the An Garda Síochána’s Facebook page.