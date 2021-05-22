Scouting Ireland leadership faces no-confidence motion at AGM

Senior members of Scouting Ireland are facing a motion of no confidence at Saturday's annual general meeting (AGM) amid tensions between volunteers and professional members of staff.

According to the wording of the motion, confidence has been damaged in Scouting Ireland’s board of directors because of the “exceptionally poor manner" in which disciplinary issues were handled and communicated with volunteers.

The motion also accuses the board of changing previously agreed governance guidelines and undermining the role of volunteer scouts.

A separate motion calls for the recognition that the board of directors has "repositioned Scouting Ireland as a staff-led organisation contrary to the wishes of the members” and that members wish “to revert to a volunteer-led, staff supported organisation without delay.”

In October 2018, Scouting Ireland voted to adopt new governance structures after a severely critical review by former senator Jillian Van Turnout into the organisation and a lack of transparency leading to child safeguarding failings.

Former senator Jillian van Turnhout completed a review of Scouting Ireland in 2018.

The organisation also voted to elect a new board of directors.

It followed two suspensions of the organisation’s government funding by former minister for children Katherine Zappone.

In May 2020, a review by former Department of Education secretary Brigid McManus, commissioned by Ms Zappone, said governance reforms had been “implemented satisfactorily” and that “significant changes” had been implemented into the organisation’s structures.

Today's motions follow disciplinary proceedings taken against a volunteer member of Scouting Ireland, seen by the Irish Examiner, for social media comments critical of the board of directors, posted in a closed group on Facebook last September.

Volunteers have also been critical of declining membership figures and the perceived lack of consultation by professional staff in Scouting Ireland's management since the 2018 governance reforms.

In response to a series of questions put to Scouting Ireland, a spokesperson for the organisation said: “Scouting Ireland has implemented governance and safeguarding reforms recommended by Jillian van Turnhout and Ian Elliott and approved by the membership of the organisation.

“The Brigid McManus Review confirmed that our governance reforms have been satisfactorily implemented."

The spokesperson pointed to a review carried out by child protection expert Ian Elliot in February of this year which found that there is now "strong, committed leadership in place who actively manage the organisation. Professional managers are in place and ensure that the expectations of all who wish to see Scouting Ireland thrive, are adhered to.’"

The spokesperson acknowledged discontent among some members.

“In an organisation of 12,000 volunteers, there will always be dissenting voices and constructive debate is welcomed.

“Any member of Scouting Ireland can make a complaint where they feel debate or commentary is in breach of our Scout Law and Promise. Any complaint is dealt with under our disciplinary code and procedures.”

The AGM takes place online on Saturday and multiple scouting troops are proposing the motion against the board of directors.