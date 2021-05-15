Christmas lights remain up in memory of three lost children

Christmas lights still weave their way up the bannisters in the McGinley home, left there in memory of the three children who were killed in January 2020.

Acetate boxes now protect the Lego figures built by the children from ever gathering dust or being accidentally dismantled, their games frozen perfectly in time.

Conor, 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla, 3, McKinley were suffocated in that home by their mother, Deirdre Morley on January 24, 2020.

This week, in a case that was described in court as a “tragedy of enormous proportions,” Ms Morley was found not guilty by reason of insanity for their murder.

Their father, Andrew McGinley, who now lives alone in the house, said despite the horrifying tragedy, their home still contains “good, good memories.”

“There’s a lot of comfort here,” he said.

“As I sit here, I can see the table where Conor sat when he first asked me to help him set up a YouTube channel.

I can picture Carla sitting on that stool, So there’s a lot of good memories here and the good here way, way, way outweighs anything else.

“I still have the Christmas lights on the stairs. We took down the Christmas tree two weeks before they died.

“And the agreement was if they helped me take down the Christmas tree and decorations we could leave up the lights until the end of January.

“But they passed before the end of January.’

Mr McGinley said “insanity” is the only word to describe the killing of his precious, clever, funny children.

Deirdre Morley, 43, was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the murders of Conor, 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla, 3, McKinley. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

His wife, who he said deeply loved their children, suffered a mental disorder at the time of the killings.

The Central Criminal Court heard how she had "slipped into a depressive episode so severe her thinking had become delusional and psychotic.”

She believed killing her children was “the morally right” thing to do as it would save them from a life of pain which they were doomed to endure because of her mental illness.

In a Garda interview on January 28, 2020, Ms Morley said: “I was thinking I wanted to stop, but I couldn’t. I didn’t want to do it, but I had to because I had started to do it.

"Something was telling me that I had to do it. But I didn’t want to. I thought I was sparing them from the pain of mental illness that I had and that I thought I had passed on to them.”

In another interview, she said: “I just wish I could go back in time. I just want them back.”

Calling for investigation

Mr McGinley is now calling for an urgent HSE investigation into his wife's care before the killings.

Ms Morley was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder type 2 after the children’s deaths – a new diagnosis from what she had before. She was also suffering psychosis and a “clear depressive episode” at the time of the killings, the Central Criminal Court heard.

Treatment with the anti-psychotic drug Olanzapine since her children’s deaths has made her feel “herself again”, a caring, non-violent person, she said.

Had she started taking that drug one week earlier, the killings would never have happened, she said.

“We ask the HSE Mental Health Services for an inclusive investigation into Deirdre’s diagnosis, treatment and medication prior to this tragedy. We ask for this to be conducted as a matter of urgency,” Mr McGinley said.

“This will help us understand the insanity that took the lives of our beloved Conor, Darragh and Carla.”

Darragh, Carla and Conor McGinley. Picture: Andrew McGinley/Conor's Clips

He is also calling for changes to the Mental Health Act 2001 to ensure families can be involved in their loved ones’ care plans.

“When the kids died on 24th January 2020, one of the first things that start going through your mind is the last time you spoke to them, the last time you held them, the last time you kissed them.

“And for me, it was the promises I made that I hadn’t got around to keeping. That is what’s going to drive me on – keeping those promises.”

He set up a YouTube channel, Conor’s Clips, to fulfil a promise he made to his eldest son to help him start one.

“I won’t say it’s part of healing because I’ll never heal, or recovery because I’ll never recover, but it drives me on, what puts a smile on my face is being able to keep that promise to him, even though he’s no longer here.

“Because it keeps his name alive and it keeps his memory alive.

“You will not believe how much Conor’s Clips helps me. It’s a bright piece of sunshine in otherwise dark days.

“And for Darragh, I’m launching a charity this year in his name. Darragh was very involved in the community and everyone knew Darragh. Darragh just got involved, so the charity is going to be called ‘As Darragh Did,’ to encourage people to get involved as Darragh did.”

“For Carla, I promised I’d build a snowman for her but we never got around to it.

"And because it doesn’t snow every year, I’m looking to do a colouring competition for Carla."

Andrew McGinley with Carla, Darragh and Conor.

Remembering the children is what gives him the strength to get out of bed every day, he said.

And following a visit to a medium, he believes their spirits live on.

“She told me about a dozen things that she said the kids were communicating with her on that nobody, nobody else would know. “So I firmly believe now, although I’m not a religious or a spiritual man, that your spirit survives after you die.

“They say that they’re together.

“So it’s given me a lot of comfort. She told me they don’t want me to be sad, so that’s my mantra. That’s what gets me out of bed every morning, that the kids wouldn’t want me to be sad."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this report you can contact: Samaritans helpline on 116 123; Pieta House 24/7 helpline on 1800 247 247