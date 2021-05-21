Taoiseach: We did not pay ransom to Russian hackers

Ireland did not pay a ransom or use diplomatic channels to secure a decryption key which the HSE is using to try to restore its hacked IT systems, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said the decryption key would be useful, but the process of rebuilding IT systems within the health service will remain slow.

It is unclear why the decryption key was handed over by the hackers, believed to be a Russian-based criminal gang known as Spider Wizard.

"No payment was made in relation to it at all. The security personnel don't know the exact reason why the key was offered back," Mr Martin said.

"In terms of the operation of getting our services back and getting data systems back clean, it can help. But in itself, the process will still be slow.

Certainly, the decryption key, getting that is good, but in itself, it doesn't really tell you of the enormous work that still lies ahead in terms of rebuilding the systems overall."

The hackers have signalled that they will begin publishing personal and sensitive data from Monday.

High Court injunction 'a powerful tool'

The Taoiseach said the dumping of data is still possible but a High Court injunction secured by the HSE is "a powerful tool".

“With the High Court injunction the HSE secured is a very powerful and strong one which makes it a criminal act to reveal any data that has been illegally obtained or stolen from the HSE system.”

Asked if paying the estimated $20m ransom was considered, Mr Martin said there was a moral and legal imperative on the State not to 'create a pattern of behaviour" which would be damaging to the country in the years ahead'.

He said the Government is working with large tech companies to ensure any data which is uploaded is removed "immediately".

Asked if paying the estimated $20m ransom was considered, Mr Martin said there was a moral and legal imperative on the State not to "create a pattern of behaviour" which would be damaging to the country in the years ahead.

He stressed the process to restart the HSE systems would take "weeks" but investments would be made to ensure it is a more secure IT system in the future.

"We have to continuously resource our agencies, the national cybersecurity team, the cybercrime bureau within the Garda Síochána to catch up and stay ahead of the hackers.

“We will be continuing to resource State agencies and advising the private sector in relation to threats," he said.