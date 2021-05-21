Tusla has 'no indication' of theft from its files in cyberattack

The chief executive of Tusla has said there is so far "no indication" of information theft from its files as part of the ransomware attack on the HSE, although "it is too early to be definitive".

Bernard Gloster also outlined the scale of the challenges faced by the Child and Family Agency because of the cyberattack, including a switch to manual systems for identifying concerns involving children, and a small number of cases in which payments have been delayed.

Mr Gloster provided a written update to members of the Oireachtas Committee on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration earlier on Friday.

In a statement, Mr Gloster said: “We have many files and databases on the HSE network and all of these are unavailable to us at this time.

"While there is no doubt that our staff are challenged by the current situation, teams around the country have a vast array of professional knowledge and that, coupled with manual systems, ensures we are able to continue to prioritise our immediate child protection and children in care services."

Referrals continue to operate manually

Referrals continue to operate manually as the portal normally used for identifying concerns to the agency is switched off and Mr Gloster said he wanted to assure the committee and the public that every effort will continue to be made to reduce the impact on people.

While there is evidence of encryption associated with the attack, including on the agency’s operating systems, there is no indication at this time of information theft and Mr Gloster said he continues to receive assuring updates on this aspect, “however, it is too early to be definitive”.

The HSE injunction secured on Thursday preventing publication of data stolen in the cyberattack covers the Tusla information hosted on the HSE network.

The statement also outlined the efforts made to ensure payments are made to the nearest possible normal timelines. These include the aftercare allowances to care leavers, foster care payments, payments to providers and staff.

Tusla said in a small number of cases there will be a delay and provision has been made to ensure no one is in difficulty, while provisions have also been made for cases before the court, which are often time-sensitive.

"We are working with our legal representatives and the court service to ensure that no child subject of court proceedings is negatively impacted," Tusla said.