Government will not pay ransom to HSE hackers despite decryption key being issued

Heather Humphreys has ruled out issuing new PPS numbers to people to prevent identity theft if information is released by the HSE hackers.

The Justice Minister has said she does not know why the cybercriminals have given over what appears to be a decryption key to allow HSE networks to get back up and running.

The hackers have signalled that they will begin publishing personal and sensitive data from Monday, however, Ms Humphreys again stressed the State will not be paying any ransom.

Asked if consideration has been given to issuing new PPS numbers to people if their personal information is released as a way of preventing identity fraud, Ms Humphreys said this is not currently being considered.

There's no plans to produce new PPS numbers at this point in time, because we have to see the extent of what happens before we can make decisions."

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys says the priority remains getting HSE systems back online to restore patient care to full capacity.

Speaking as she launched this year's Tidy Towns competition in Glaslough, Co Monaghan, Ms Humphreys said: "The priority here is to get the systems back up and running, to work with the HSE to recover what they could so that the patients can get the treatment that they need, and the HSE can get back operational again. The second part of this is the gardaí investigation."

She said gardaí are working with police forces across Europe and the US to track down the criminals behind the attack.

"The gardaí are investigating all avenues and I obviously cannot say who it is, we don't know, but what we do know is they are criminals, there's absolutely no doubt about that, and they have no regard for human life.

"They don't care that they have caused untold chaos in our health service and you have to consider this is following on from a very difficult year that we have all had in terms of Covid."

She added that the Government does not know the reasoning behind the issuing of a decryption code, which is now being checked out by cyber experts.

I don't know why the criminals have done this but, what I can say is, we will not be paying any ransom.

"Anybody that gets a call from criminals looking for money or looking for your details or looking for your PPS number, don't give it to them, report it to the gardaí," she said.