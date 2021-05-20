Andrew McGinley: My children would be alive if I was consulted in my wife's care

The father of three children killed by their mentally ill mother believes they would be alive today if had he been involved by the medical team handling his wife's care.

Andrew McGinley has called for an urgent review of his wife’s medical care before the tragic killing of his children on January 24, 2020.

Deirdre Morley suffocated Conor, 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla, 3, at their Dublin home while suffering a psychotic and depressive episode.

She was found not guilty by reason of insanity by a jury of 10 men and two women in the Central Criminal Court after more than four hours of deliberation.

“As I sat in court and listened to the medical experts, they were relaying evidence from Deirdre’s medical files that we were not included in, it just raised more and more questions for us,” Mr McGinley said.

“The only people who can answer those questions are the people who were treating her professionally before the children died.”

Ms Morley was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder type 2 after the children’s deaths — a new diagnosis from what she had before.

Treatment with the anti-psychotic drug Olanzapine since her children’s deaths has made her feel “herself again”, a caring, non-violent person, she said.

Had she started taking that drug one week earlier, the killings would never have happened, she said.

“We ask the HSE Mental Health Services for an inclusive investigation into Deirdre’s diagnosis, treatment and medication prior to this tragedy. We ask for this to be conducted as a matter of urgency,” Mr McGinley said.

“This will help us understand the insanity that took the lives of our beloved Conor, Darragh and Carla.

“We as a family need to be included in any investigation.

“We believe that an inclusive investigation can only serve to inform clinicians in their practice and therefore avoid tragedies like ours happening again. We do not want any other family to suffer as we have.

“I think had an inclusive approach been taken [involving the family in her care], Conor, Darragh and Carla would be alive today.”

Mr McGinley wants changes to the Mental Health Act 2001 so that families can be more involved in the care of their loved ones.

He referenced another tragic case in which John Butler killed his two young daughters, Ella and Zoe at their east Cork home and then took his own life in 2010.

His wife and the children’s mother Una Butler has been campaigning since for families to be involved in the psychiatric care of their mentally ill loved ones.

“She campaigned and nothing has changed and here I am 10 years later with the loss of Conor, Darragh and Carla.

“The lessons which should have been learned from the sad loss of Ella and Zoe should have led to improvements in the Mental Health Act. This, in turn, would have prevented the deaths of Conor, Darragh and Carla in our opinion. And I won’t be the last grieving parent who has to talk about being excluded from the care and treatment of their loved ones.

“In the past 20 years over 50 children have died at the hands of one of their parents. Over 60% of those people were known to have had previous contact with psychiatric services.

“It is too late for us but I do not want to see another grieving parent speaking in the future about the same exclusion after a similar catastrophic loss. My message here and now to anyone who has a loved one in psychiatric care is to get in there as soon as you can to be added as an advocate for their treatment plan.”

Speaking from their family home in Newcastle, Co Dublin, after the verdict, Mr McGinley said that the trial had been difficult but necessary.

“It had to happen. I had already accepted that what happened was an act of insanity,” he said.

Despite his terrible loss, he said that their home is “full of happy memories of the kids.”

And working to keep their memories alive is now his main focus.

Mr McGinley set up a YouTube channel called Conor’s Clips to fulfil a promise made to his late son that he would help him do so.

He has started a new charity, As Darragh Did, to encourage community participation.

And for Carla, he has started a colouring competition. He also plans to write children’s books featuring the children and characters they imagined and designed when they were alive.

“This is a way of keeping their memory alive and giving them life,” he said.

“They’re always on my mind. They get me out of bed in the morning.

“I loved being a father.

“I will continue to celebrate the all too short lives of Conor, Darragh and Carla to ensure that they are never forgotten.”