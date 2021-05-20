'I will continue to celebrate their all too short lives,' says father of McGinley children

"Whatever the outcome of this trial, it remains that our beloved children Conor, Darragh and Carla have died. As I write this, I’m no closer to understanding why."
These are the powerful words of Andrew McGinley, the father of Conor, 9, Darragh, 7 and Carla, 3.
Earlier this afternoon, Deirdre Morley, the mother of the three children, was found not guilty by reason of insanity of their murders.
In his statement, which can be read in full below, Mr McGinley is calling for an "inclusive investigation into Deirdre’s diagnosis, treatment and medication" before the tragic incident occurred in January of 2020.
"As outlined in the medical expert reports, Deirdre’s diagnosis prior to the children’s deaths is different to her diagnosis now," he said.
"With the cooperation of the HSE Mental Health Services I hope we will be able to understand why as the HSE Mental Health Services were responsible for Deirdre’s diagnosis, treatment and medication and she was in their professional care.
"If Deirdre’s diagnosis was questionable prior to January 24th 2020 then surely so too was her treatment and medication."
Mr McGinley added: "It is too late for us but I do not want to see another grieving parent speaking in the future about the same exclusion after a similar catastrophic loss."