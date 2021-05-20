Cork parishes join forces over priest shortage

A bishop has asked four suburban parishes in Cork to share priests and resources in what he describes as “a template for change” in the diocese.

Bishop Fintan Gavin, of the diocese of Cork and Ross, has written to the parishioners of Clogheen/Kerry Pike Parish to tell them their parish is to become one of “a new family of parishes” including Farranree, Gurranabraher and Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill parishes, which cover a vast area sweeping from the western suburbs north of the river Lee, right across the northside of the city.

There are already several examples in the diocese of clergy sharing responsibility for ministry in more than one parish. It has usually involved two parishes at the time.

'Family of parishes'

But this move to create a “family of parishes” is the first time in the diocese where a larger group of parishes have been asked to come together to share ministry and resources as well as planning.

The priests in each of the parishes have now agreed to minister in the four parishes, which will retain their own separate identity.

The move follows the announcement that Archdeacon Liam O’Driscoll has retired as administrator of Clogheen/Kerry Pike Parish.

Bishop Gavin thanked him for his 14 years of ministry in the parish and wished him well as he retires.

But he told parishioners the diocese just does not have enough priests to be able to replace each retiring priest.

“This presents the parishes of this area with a challenge that will have to be faced in every area of the diocese in the coming years,” he said.

“It is also an opportunity for us all to grow in our baptismal responsibility to celebrate and share our faith with one another and beyond.

“My hope is that your working together as a family of parishes, sharing resources and supporting one another, can serve as a model and inspiration for other parishes in the diocese in the years to come.”

Online meetings

He held a number of online meetings with lay leaders in Clogheen/Kerry Pike parish and with the clergy of the surrounding parishes in recent weeks.

And following the agreement of clergy, he wrote to the parishioners, pastoral councils, parish finance committees and priests in all four parishes to ask them to build “a spirit of shared responsibility for the faith community” which will include finding new ways of sharing their faith with one another and with others.

“I met recently with the priests of the parishes of Farranree, Gurranabraher and Knocknaheeny and asked them to work together as a team with shared responsibility for these parishes and Clogheen/Kerry Pike Parish,” he said.

“I am grateful for their generosity in agreeing to do this in order that the pastoral needs of all these parishes can be better met and they will be better able to support one another.”

He said the move is also about a deeper understanding of the relationship between parishioners and priests and one which needs to be nourished.

Last month, the diocese unveiled a new poster encouraging men to consider a vocation to the priesthood.

Anyone with an interest in vocations should talk to Fr Cian O'Sullivan, the curate in Ballincollig, or check out https://vocations.corkandross.org/