Q&A: Will the new housing measures solve the crisis? 

The Government's response to the issue of bulk-buying of homes by so-called cuckoo funds was announced on Tuesday night but came with a raft of questions and criticisms about the plan's scope and limitations.

What are the new rules?

Under the new rules, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has empowered councils to mandate that up to 50% of new-build developments be set aside for owner-occupiers, while Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced that anyone who purchases over ten homes in the one development will be forced to pay 10% stamp duty on each home above that threshold, up from 1% previously.

What effect will they have?

It depends on who you ask. The Government says that this will be a "serious disincentive" to funds hoping to purchase in Ireland, but the opposition insists the new rules will merely lead to higher rents for those homes and point to a 17% rate in the UK, though this is applied differently to the Irish proposal, which covers all houses and duplexes.

Will they end bulk buying?

The Government hopes so, to avoid anything else like the situation in Maynooth which saw a capital firm purchase 135 of 170 homes at Mullen Park. Whether or not it will quell the sizeable appetite of institutional investors for Irish residential property, that remains to be seen. It is possible that these funds have so much money — Round Hill which purchased the homes in Maynooth is believed to have around €1bn in assets — that they take the hit on stamp duty and make up the yield on the other side by charging higher rents. The Government is keen to stress that the measures announced on Tuesday will be kept under review.

But funds can still buy up apartments?

Yes, and they have done. Anecdotal reports suggest that apartment buildings across Dublin are being sold without a shovel going into the ground. This has prompted fears that city centres will become completely unaffordable for workers and will force people hoping to buy into wider commuter belts.

Will the rules fix things in the short term?

Absolutely not. The rules are targeted at a very specific, albeit relatively small, problem in the overall housing market. They may keep investors out of the running for new-build homes, but because the rules don't apply to planning permissions already granted, it will be some time before the effects are felt.

Is it causing some hassle in government?

Yes. Green Party ministers are said to have raised issues at Cabinet level about the fact the new rules only apply to houses and not apartments. Mr O'Brien has said that he will examine whether apartments should be brought into the new framework.