Taoiseach told foreign bodies have access to patient records and are offering procedures 

Concerns that organisations from outside the State have accessed patient records and are now offering people medical procedures have been raised with the Taoiseach.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said he was made aware of one person who was contacted by a foreign organisation offering to carry out an operation that the patient has been waiting for in the HSE.

Responding, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said anyone who receives similar contact should report this to the gardaí.

Mr Kelly told the Dáil the ransomware attack was escalating into a pretty serious national security crisis and said he had been contacted by a local GP in his constituency about a breach of patient data.

One of his patients had been contacted by a medical organisation from outside the State with all his details as regards a procedure he needed and his medical history.

"This organisation knew, in effect, exactly what he required medically and was offering, in a short period, to be able to provide the operation he needed because it could see he was not going to get it for some time as a public patient.

Published on dark web

"If this is happening on any scale across the country, we have a big problem," Mr Kelly said, pointing to a Financial Times report which revealed that 27 files relating to 12 people, including laboratory results, admission records and other information, have been published on the dark web.

"This seems to align very much with the story I heard this morning from the local GP in my county. I want to know what is the plan in this regard and I do not want a generic answer," he told the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin described the attack as a "despicable thing to do" but told the Dáil he is limited in the amount of information he can release on the matter.

"This is a criminal enterprise and this is what such criminals do in situations like this one. We have to be very clear on two things. First, people should contact the Garda if situations such as those the deputy has outlined arise.

Mr Martin added: "Those who are endeavouring to hold the State to ransom would be very interested in finding out about the Government's response and the security advice we are receiving as to how to respond to this. There are therefore limitations to the degree of public comment I will make on the State's response to this," he said.