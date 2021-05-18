Up to half of new housing estates could be reserved for owner-occupiers

The measure is seen in Government as a major curbing of the influence of cuckoo funds, which have purchased large swathes of developments across the country in recent years
Those wishing to purchase a family home could have sections of new estates reserved for them under plans to tackle mass purchases by cuckoo funds being considered by the Government. File picture

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 19:27
Paul Hosford, Political Corresponent

Those wishing to purchase a family home could have sections of new estates reserved for them under plans to tackle mass purchases by cuckoo funds being considered by the Government.

Under the plans, up to half of new estates could be reserved for owner-occupiers if councils decide the measure is needed. 

Government sources say the measure will be used in a similar manner to Part V planning laws, which currently require 10% of new-build homes to be used for social housing. The new requirement will be used alongside Part V, which will rise to 20% of homes under the Affordable Housing Bill, which was published last week.

The reservation measure is seen in government as a major curbing of the influence of cuckoo funds, which have purchased large swathes of developments across the country in recent years, directly competing with first-time and family buyers.

Under the plans, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will also seek to increase the rate of stamp duty paid by the funds to 10% on any homes over the first 10 in any one development. However, this will not apply to apartments.

The full detail of the plan will be announced on Tuesday evening by Mr Donohoe and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.

