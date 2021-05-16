Group numbering 30 to 50 people attacks four teenagers in Antrim 

Four teenage boys have been injured after they were attacked by a gang of between 30 and 50 young people in Portrush, Co Antrim.

Police in Coleraine said the “unprovoked” attack took place at around 7.30pm on Saturday on East Strand beach.

The PSNI said three of the boys were punched in the face with one sustaining a cut above his eye, while the fourth boy was hit by a bottle on the shoulder.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said the four boys were approached by a group of between 30 and 50 other young people who “suggested they fight” but when the four boys refused and turned away they were set upon by members of the larger group.

“This was an unprovoked and vicious attack on four young people – and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with police,” Mr McCafferty said.

“We believe the incident took place about halfway along East Strand beach.

“The perpetrators were said to be wearing dark tracksuits and they spoke with Belfast, Ballymena and Derry accents.”

Anyone with any information should call police on the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.