Group numbering 30 to 50 people attacks four teenagers in Antrim 

The PSNI said three of the boys were punched in the face with one sustaining a cut above his eye, while the fourth boy was hit by a bottle on the shoulder.
Group numbering 30 to 50 people attacks four teenagers in Antrim 

The PSNI is appealing for information. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 15:39
Michelle Devane, PA

Four teenage boys have been injured after they were attacked by a gang of between 30 and 50 young people in Portrush, Co Antrim. 

Police in Coleraine said the “unprovoked” attack took place at around 7.30pm on Saturday on East Strand beach.

The PSNI said three of the boys were punched in the face with one sustaining a cut above his eye, while the fourth boy was hit by a bottle on the shoulder.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said the four boys were approached by a group of between 30 and 50 other young people who “suggested they fight” but when the four boys refused and turned away they were set upon by members of the larger group.

“This was an unprovoked and vicious attack on four young people – and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with police,” Mr McCafferty said.

“We believe the incident took place about halfway along East Strand beach.

“The perpetrators were said to be wearing dark tracksuits and they spoke with Belfast, Ballymena and Derry accents.”

Anyone with any information should call police on the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read More

802 Covid cases confirmed in 48 hours after HSE cyberattack

More in this section

Balbriggan Covid Test Centre 802 Covid cases confirmed in 48 hours after HSE cyberattack
Garda stock Man (30s) stabbed in Ballymun this morning in 'serious but stable' condition
N7 motorway crash - Ireland No driving over spilled milk: Motorway delays after lorry overturns
attackplace: northern ireland
Irish government cabinet meeting

Chief whip says vulture funds bulk-buying housing estates ‘totally unacceptable’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices