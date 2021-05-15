Two members of staff attacked at Newry hospital

A 57-year old man has been arrested.
Two staff members have been attacked at Daisy Hill Hospital. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 15:43
Michelle Devane, PA

Two members of staff have been attacked at a hospital in Newry. 

Police said the incident took place at about 5.40am on Saturday at Daisy Hill hospital.

The PSNI said a nurse suffered a cut to her neck/chin area and a health care assistant sustained a puncture wound to his side.

Southern Trust said the two staff members were taken to the emergency department for assessment and treatment following the attack.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In a tweet, the Southern Trust said: “We can confirm that 2 members of staff were injured in an incident in Daisy Hill this am. Both were taken to the ED for assessment +treatment.

“Thankfully neither has sustained life-threatening injuries as result of this distressing incident. 1 staff remains in ED as precaution.”

Health Minister Robin Swann described the incident as “appalling and distressing”.

He wished the two staff members who were injured a “full and quick recovery”.

The man remains in custody.

