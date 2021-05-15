Surge in college applications could see many students miss out on courses

New data shows a 9% increase in the number of third-level applications this year, with university lecturers warning that a large number of students could miss out on courses
Surge in college applications could see many students miss out on courses

A report in 2018 projected a growth of 25% in the demand for third-level places by 2029. File Picture.

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 12:34
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

The surge in college applications this year means that "far too many" students may not get their desired course, and those that do face overstretched teaching resources, lecturers have warned.

New data shows that applications surged by 9%, to 84,000, this year,  said Frank Jones, the incoming general secretary of the Irish Federation of University Teachers (IFUT).

"This is not a post-Covid blip," Mr Jones told the union's virtual annual delegate conference this Saturday.

A report commissioned in 2018, by the Department of Education, projected growth of 25% in demand for third-level places between 2019 and 2029.

"That is the equivalent of one and a half University College Dublins being added to the system, without new lecturing staff, without added funding, and without any sign of a plan," he said.

The university sector requires an immediate budget priority to reverse the period of "gross underfunding by the Exchequer that has brought the university system to its knees", Mr Jones said.

He also called for an emergency plan to recruit lecturers, and for a halt to precarious, part-time employment in higher education.

There is also a need for a forum  of employers, their organisations, and the trade unions operating with the university sector to address sectoral importance and relevance.

"This is in no way to undermine the university autonomy that IFUT holds in such high esteem, but we do need a centralised negotiating body to ensure a uniform approach across the university sector," Mr Jones said.

Simon Harris, further and higher education minister, told the IFUT conference that 'we need to get back to campus'. 
Simon Harris, further and higher education minister, told the IFUT conference that 'we need to get back to campus'. 

Meanwhile, Simon Harris, further and higher education minister, reiterated his commitment to a return to in-person learning for college students and staff this September. 

"Education is about more than pure lectures or classes. It's certainly about more than looking down a Zoom camera," Mr Harris said, addressing the conference in a pre-recorded video.  

"It's about interactions, it's about face-to-face discussions, it's about the development of a person, all of the person, and we all need to work together over the coming weeks to chart a way forward." 

"We need to get back to campus," Mr Harris said, adding that while safety is paramount, there is a "shared desire" to move to a better place. 

More in this section

HSE ransomware attack: Covid vaccines continue, test and trace back HSE ransomware attack: Covid vaccines continue, test and trace back
Mother Nature unleashes her rage Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Munster, Connacht, Leinster 
Garda Young man in serious condition after road crash in Wexford
Surge in college applications could see many students miss out on courses

275,000 flock to Penneys for appointment only shopping 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices