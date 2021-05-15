275,000 flock to Penneys for appointment only shopping 

The retailer has extended opening hours all 36 of its stores across Ireland to cope with the anticipated demand
The retailer’s decision to open up ahead of its full re-opening was met with excitement by many across the country with appointments proving difficult to secure due to demand.

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 12:44
Nicole Glennon

Some 275,000 Irish shoppers flocked to Penney’s stores last week, in the retailer’s first foray into shopping by appointment.

The retailer's decision to open up ahead of its full re-opening was met with excitement by many across the country with appointments proving difficult to secure due to demand - with one TikToker even filming herself 'sneaking' into the store after she failed to nab a booking.

Other popular clothing and beauty stores such as Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Zara and Stradvarius also opened their doors in an appointment-only fashion last week.

Shopping appointments lasted for 60 minutes, with 45 minutes of shopping time and 15 minutes for paying and exiting the store.

Staff member Lucy Ryan, back at work at Penneys in Cork city as a result of the easing of some lockdown restrictions.

In terms of what 'bits' Penneys devotees were filling their brown paper bags with, floral dresses, false lashes and fake nails all proved popular.

Penneys CEO, Paul Marchant, said they were “blown away” by the response to shopping by appointment this week from customers.

“It has been a fantastic welcome back and we are ready and waiting to fully re-open our doors to everyone from Monday.” 

The retailer has extended opening hours all 36 of its stores across Ireland to cope with the anticipated demand. Queues expected.

A stretch limo to Penneys and queues in the rain from 7am: businesses and shoppers celebrate reopening

