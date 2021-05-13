Watch: Here's how one woman snuck into Penneys without an appointment

"I'm actually on my way to Penneys but I didn't get a Penneys appointment"
TikTok user, @r_ellis4 found a pretty creative way to shop in Penneys, minus the appointment.

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 09:01
Anna O’Donoghue

Retail giants, Penneys opened across the country this week on an appointment-only basis, however, due to demand, the slots have proven difficult to secure.

But one TikTok user has found a pretty creative way to shop in Penneys, minus the appointment.

The eager shopper managed to get her hands on a Penneys staff t-shirt and was able to walk into the store unnoticed.

User @r_ellis4 took to her account to say: "I'm in a real, real, big hurry because I'm actually on my way to Penneys but I didn't get a Penneys appointment."

"But I'm after getting my hands on this top."

She then proceeds to show herself wearing the staff top and says: "So I'm gonna pretend I'm just going to work and walk past. Wish me luck everybody".

The Dublin woman then proceeds to document her trip to Penneys.

After she successfully walks into the store without being noticed, she proceeds to zip up her coat and shops at her leisure.

She ends the video by saying: "I am buzzing. Can you tell how happy I am with my Penneys bag? And that's how it's done gals!".

How to make the most of your Penneys appointment 

Cork camper calls on public to take part in Barretstown walking challenge

