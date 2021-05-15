Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Munster, Connacht, Leinster 

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Leinster, Munster and Connacht today.

Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will bring heavy downpours with a risk of hail and localised spot flooding, Met Éireann has warned.

The warning is in place from 12pm until 9pm on Saturday.

23 counties are affected by the new nine-hour status yellow thunderstorm warning

The forecaster also predicts highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly or variable winds throughout the day, before dropping to lows of 4 to 8 degrees overnight.

Showers will largely die out early tonight, with most areas becoming dry with clear spells and just isolated showers.

Sunday

On Sunday, mist and fog is expected to clear early in the morning, leaving a largely dry start to the day with sunny spells and just isolated showers.

Met Éireann forecasts showers will again become widespread through the morning and afternoon, turning heavy with the risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding.

Showers will then gradually drift southwards in the evening and the north and northwest will become mainly dry.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.