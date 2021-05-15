Young man in serious condition after road crash in Wexford

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward
Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 08:42
Nicole Glennon

A young man is in a serious condition after the car he was driving hit a tree in Wexford last night.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Waterford University Hospital, alongside a male passenger, also in his 20s, following the crash on the N25, at Ballinalboola, near New Ross, at approximately 11pm.

Injuries sustained by the passenger are not thought to be life-threatening.

The crash site was preserved overnight, for examination by garda forensic collision investigators, and the road is not expected to reopen until later this morning. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Road users travelling on the N25 at Ballinaboola, at the time of the collision, who have camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051-426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

