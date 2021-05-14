Missing Kilkenny teen may be in Dublin

Jodie Burns is described as being 5'10" in height, of stocky build with short fair hair.
Missing Kilkenny teen may be in Dublin

Have you seen Jodie Burns? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 20:17
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jodie Burns.

Jodie is missing from Kilkeny City since Thursday evening, May 13.

He is described as being 5'10" in height, of stocky build with short fair hair.

When last seen, Jodie was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

Jodie is known to frequent the Smithfield and Ballymun areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Outbreak of Indian Covid variant could lead to local lockdowns – Nphet

More in this section

18/02/21 Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHE Maynooth professor challenges university president's handling of academic row
Poots with ponies detained by NI Protocol paperwork Cancer op to poll win: New DUP leader Poots has remarkable start to 2021
Restriction-free travel between Ireland and Britain an unnecessary risk right now, says health expert Restriction-free travel between Ireland and Britain an unnecessary risk right now, says health expert
missing people
Coronavirus - Fri May 7, 2021

Outbreak of Indian Covid variant could lead to local lockdowns – Nphet

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices