Missing Kilkenny teen may be in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jodie Burns.
Jodie is missing from Kilkeny City since Thursday evening, May 13.
He is described as being 5'10" in height, of stocky build with short fair hair.
When last seen, Jodie was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.
Jodie is known to frequent the Smithfield and Ballymun areas.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.