Government must allow family reunification, immigrant council says

The Government must allow the return of international travel to facilitate family reunification, the Immigrant Council of Ireland has said.

Currently, people requiring visas to enter Ireland can apply for entry as a priority or emergency case, including “imperative” family reasons.

However, according to the immigrant council, no guidance has been provided by the Department of Justice about what constitutes an “imperative” reason, meaning hundreds of migrants have been separated from their families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brian Killoran, chief executive of the immigrant council, said it was demanding that family reunification is considered essential, regardless of the public health situation.

“Family reunification decisions have been approved for many migrant families, but the department is generally not accepting visa applications from visa-required countries, so the family members in question cannot travel to Ireland.”

Disproportionate, arbitrary and discriminatory

Colin Lenihan, information and support services coordinator with the immigrant council, said the blanket approach on visa applications from people of certain nationalities is impacting in a “disproportionate, arbitrary and discriminatory manner”.

“Brazilians now require visas to enter Ireland, but no such visas are being issued. But this requirement is based solely on nationality,” he said.

Sebastian Buquet is an Argentinian-Italian living in Dublin since November 2020. His wife was due to join him in February but was unable to due to visa restrictions.

“This situation – moving abroad, starting a new job, being isolated, living completely alone, and most of all being kept away from my wife – has had a severe impact on my mental health," he said.

"We are in a desperate situation. We have been apart for more than six months now, and the situation has long ago turned unbearable for both of us.”

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.