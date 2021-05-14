Covid in schools 'remarkably stable' since re-opening

The prevalence of Covid-19 among young people has remained “remarkably stable” following the re-opening of schools, public health officials have said.

There was a “slight increase” in positivity among school-going children in the immediate re-opening, however officials say data shows it was transient and settled very quickly.

Dr Abigail Collins, consultant in public health medicine at the HSE, said 89% of schools have yet to require engagement with public health in “any meaningful way” since their re-opening last month.

There have been almost 21,000 close contacts identified and tested in schools in the past five weeks, of which 445 were confirmed positive cases.

The positivity of close contacts was 2.3% in primary schools, 1.8% in secondary schools and 3.6% in special educational needs.

There were 46 outbreaks in schools last week, Dr Collins said, however she added that not all of those cases were attributed to intra-school spread and the number of cases per outbreak is around three.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, 3.3% of school-aged children have been infected by the virus, but “100% have had their academic year severely affected”.

The most important thing we can still do for the remainder of the school term is to really mind our exposure as families.

"If we do that then we can minimise the chances of bringing it into schools,” she said.

Prof. Philip Nolan, chairman of the Irish epidemiological advisory group, said the current situation is stable.

The growth rate for the virus is between 0 and -2% per day, he said, while the reproduction number is estimated to be between 0.8 and 1.

The 5-day average is 417 cases per day, while the 14-day incidence is 127 cases per 100,000 population.

On the impact of the vaccination programme, Prof. Nolan said there has been a "significant" positive impact on the severity of the disease among those who have received the jab, as well as the incidence of the virus.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, of the national viral reference laboratory, said there have been 41 cases of the variant of concern B1617.2, which originated from India, identified in the State.

There were also a further 20 cases of B1617.1, which also originated from India, but is not deemed a variant of concern.

Dr De Gascun described the increased presence of this variant in the State as a "concern" as it is believed vaccines are less effective on it.

"If we look at the data coming out of the UK and India, we have a level of certainty that B1617.2 is at least as transmissible, if not more transmissible than B117 (the UK variant), so we want to keep control of it," he added.

Meanwhile, four Covid-related deaths and an additional 425 cases were reported today.

The figures bring the total number of cases to 254,870 and the total number of Covid-related deaths to 4,941.

Of today’s deaths, one occurred in January, one occurred in February and two occurred in May.