Expired Government framework for children won't be updated until 2022

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has confirmed he will not develop a new children and young person’s policy framework until 2022.

In response to a question from Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy, Mr O'Gorman blamed Covid-19, the State reporting to the UN Rights of the Child, and the EU Child Guarantee, for refusing to progress a policy framework that expired in 2020.

The framework sets the Government’s key commitments to children and young people up to the age of 24.

Mr O'Gorman said: "Better Outcomes, Brighter Futures – The National Policy Framework for Children and Young People, 2014-2020 concluded at the end of 2020. Progression of a new framework has been delayed until 2022.

"This decision has been made in light of Covid-19, and two significant initiatives the department will progress in 2021 – implementation of the EU Child Guarantee and development of Ireland’s reporting to the United Nations Children’s Rights Convention. It is envisaged that both of these initiatives, and the impacts of the pandemic, will inform the priorities to be addressed in the successor to Better Outcomes, Brighter Futures."

He said the decision was taken in agreement with the National Advisory Council for Children and Young People.

"The National Advisory Council will be retained throughout 2021 to support the work of the department in assessing the implementation of Better Outcomes, Brighter Futures. A final annual report for 2020 is due for publication by the year end."

'Deeply troubling'

Youth worker Aidan Farrelly said the absence of an up-to-date children and young people’s policy framework was "deeply troubling".

"For the minister to cite Covid as the excuse for not progressing this until 2022 is shameful. I note the minister says progress, not publish," he said.

"It could be another year or two after that before we see a published policy framework for children and young people."

He said as a professional youth worker he can attest to the importance of framework which has guided professionals "throughout a myriad of sectors working with children and young people".

"It allowed practitioners to prioritise outcomes such as health, safety and achievement. Since this policy framework has been published, however, the needs of children and young people have evolved, as should the Government's approach to policy development."

Covid-19

He said Covid-19 has impacted greatly on the mental health of children and young people and accessing appropriate services prior to the pandemic was already a significant issue.

"The absence of an overarching strategy document will undoubtedly lead to worsening outcomes for children and young people," he said.

“This is evidence that the enlarged brief of the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth as devised in the most recent formation of Cabinet portfolios is too extensive. Children and young people warrant a standalone department and minister."