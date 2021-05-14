Tusla shuts down systems after HSE ransomware attack 

Child protection portal, through which referrals are made, and external email all affected
Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 11:03
Steven Heaney

Tusla Child and Family Agency has confirmed that its IT systems are also down as a result of the ransomware attack on the HSE this morning

It said its internal systems, its portal, through which referrals are made, and its external email system have all been affected.

Tusla said it shut down these systems for security reasons because of their connections to the HSE Information and communications technology (ICT) network.

Anyone who wishes to make a referral about a child to TUSLA has been asked to contact the office in their local area by phone.

Contact details for each of Tusla's local offices can be found on the agency’s main website, which remains operational.

Tusla said it will issue an update on accessibility to its systems as soon as possible.

Q&A: What is ransomware and why do cyber criminals use it?

