Two die in Roscommon house fire

Two people have died in a house fire in south Roscommon.
The tragedy occurred in the early hours of this morning.
A man and a woman, both believed to be aged in their fifties, died.
The blaze was discovered at around 2am at a house at Rooty Cross, about 13 kilometres east of Galway town Ballinasloe.
Fire services from Ballinasloe and Athlone rushed to the scene which is located a short distance from the M6.
The bodies of the man and woman have been removed from the scene.
The house has been sealed and gardaí at Ballinasloe and Roscommon have appealed for witnesses.
