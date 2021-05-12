Women recall traumatic solo scans as pressure mounts to end maternity restrictions

Pressure is mounting on maternity hospitals to end visiting restrictions, with protests staged outside a number of facilities and the health minister urging hospitals to lift bans.

In recent days, senior HSE staff have backed lifting restrictions but said the decision rests with individual facilities.

A protest took place at Cork University Maternity Hospital calling for an end to visiting restrictions today, with women recounting their personal experiences and traumas of attending appointments alone.

Corkwoman Susan O’Riordan had to telephone her husband twice last year when a 20-week scan did not find a heartbeat during separate pregnancies.

She was one of 10 women who protested at the hospital on Wednesday, and described the morning as “emotional”.

She said: “I think it is ridiculous. All of the restrictions are being lifted everywhere else.

People are more concerned about tourism than about women in this country.

Mrs O’ Riordan said it was “horrible” for her husband Adam to sit outside in the car or at home with their toddler and not know what she was experiencing.

She suffered a miscarriage soon after the second scan, and due to complications had to spend four days alone in hospital.

“I had to go in myself, he could not even come in the door with me,” she said.

The protest was one of a series of protests organised by maternity lobby group AIMS Ireland around the country this week.

Cara Lyons from Fermoy with her daughter Lily and Rioghnach Elliott, Glaunthaune, at today's protest outside CUMH. Photo: Dan Linehan

Cork organiser Maria O’Sulivan said: “Each woman who was there has gone through the system in the pandemic, one woman had her baby four weeks ago. We want to have a uniform approach to visiting across the maternity hospitals.”

She said as the Covid-19 case numbers decline in Cork, it is hard to understand why the restrictions are not eased further.

Until recently, partners were not allowed into ante-natal wards, and even now there are tightly-restricted hours. CUMH now operates a visiting app to book times, but AIMS Ireland wants an end to these limits.

Women who had Caesarean-sections have told Ms O’Sullivan of being unable to get out of bed to lift a crying child or needing support to go to the toilet.

Some midwives and medical staff contacted the Irish Examiner to give their support to the protests, but did not wish to be named.

One said on Wednesday: “Seeing loads of midwives bending the rules here today. I think the coverage is empowering them.”

One obstetrician said they encouraged women to use video calls to share the scans with partners waiting outside, but junior doctors in the same hospital were not allowed by management to do this.

Vikki Cullen from Mogeely in East Cork with her seven-month-old daughter, Daisy, at the protest outside CUMH today. Photo: Dan Linehan

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly vented his frustration on Wednesday at the refusal of some maternity hospitals to allow partners attend during scans and birth.

Speaking in Tallaght, Mr Donnelly said he has instructed the HSE to make contact with the hospitals to tell them there is no reason to prevent partners attending.

"So at this point, I am getting quite frustrated with the lack of progress," he told the Irish Examiner.

"I know that the HSE is as well so Paul Reid and I spoke this morning,” he said.

He said the 19 maternity units were contacted on Wednesday, and told again “very clearly” of the Chief Medical Officer’s advice. The HSE Covid-19 policy is for partners to attend 20-week scans, labour and birth.

Mr Donnelly said any unit which does not believe this is safe must provide reasons why.