Retail workers to be saved from 'jobs massacre' if bill voted through

Workers can be protected from a fast-approaching “retail jobs massacre” if new legislation, dubbed the Debenhams Bill, is voted through by Government tonight, TDs say.

Angry appeals were made for the Government to withdraw an amendment to the Debenhams Bill which would delay the legislation by up to 12 months.

Inspired by the Debenhams workers’ struggle, Solidarity TD Mick Barry brought the Companies (Protection of Employees’ Rights in Liquidations) Bill 2021, dubbed the Debenhams Bill, to the Dáil on Wednesday.

The legislation would make workers preferential creditors in a liquidation so they would be paid what they were owed as a priority. It would also make unpaid collective agreements into a debt under liquidation law.

“This bill seeks to change the law in two regards. One, to place workers at the very front of the queue when it comes to making payouts from a liquidator's pot, as is the case in Greece, as it the case in France, as it is the case in Portugal," Mr Barry said in the Dáil on Wednesday, during a two-hour debate on the proposed legislation.

“Secondly, to make unpaid collective agreements, such as an unpaid collective redundancy payment, into a debt in the eyes of the law.”

Cross-party support

The bill has cross-party support from Solidarity People Before Profit, Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats, Aontú, and independents. While the Government does not oppose the bill, it is calling for an amendment that it says could delay the bill by up to 12 months.

“I think that it is interesting that Government has decided not to oppose this bill. The Debenhams strike has drawn public attention again to the issues at stake here and the Government sense that public opinion favours change," Mr Barry said.

“However, the Government are also proposing that a second reading of the bill be deferred for a full 12 months.

“This is unacceptable.

There is a retail jobs massacre under way – 30% of the stores in Henry Street in Dublin are vacant, a similar situation is visible across the country.

“Another big wave of closures and redundancies will arrive in the autumn as the Tánaiste himself pointed out this week.

“There is, therefore, an urgent need to put in place protections for these workers in advance of the withdrawal of State supports for businesses.”

Gardaí sharply criticised

The gardaí were also sharply criticised for “rough handling” of the former Debenhams workers by numerous TDs from the Dáil floor.

“On Tuesday morning at 4am, 40 gardaí, including public order gardaí backed up by police vans, physically removed Debenhams workers from their picket line in Waterford to pave the way for scab trucks removing disputed stock. There were more gardaí there than strikers,” Mr Barry said.

"Why was there such an overwhelming show of force to remove stock which the State says is of little value?

“Because the State wants to defeat the Debenhams workers for fear it will inspire others.”

Mr Barry urged the Government to pass the bill through to the next stage on Wednesday night.

Voting on a number of motions begins at 8.45pm but a vote is not expected on the Debenhams Bill until about 10pm.

A protest will be held outside Leinster House at 5pm to call for the bill to be passed on Wednesday evening.

“TDs have debated this for two hours in the Dáil today. It’s important that workers now have their say,” Mr Barry said.