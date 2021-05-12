Cancer services catching up but some patients presenting at late stage

Figures suggest that cancer services are catching up with activity levels in 2019 but there is also evidence that some patients are presenting with later-stage cancers.

While cancer services were prioritised to continue as Covid-19 gripped the country last year, the pandemic has impacted on activity levels, figures furnished by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in response to a parliamentary question show.

More than 44,000 people attended rapid access clinics (RACs) for breast, lung, or prostate cancers last year, accounting for 88% of attendance levels in 2019 (50,249), while the number of RAC referrals in the first four months of this year stood at 126% of 2019 activity levels.

The health minister also confirmed that the number of patients receiving chemotherapy last year was around 88% of 2019 activity levels, while radiation oncology was operating at more than 90% of 2019 activity levels.

Backlogs

Mr Donnelly said €12m in funding would address backlogs, support virtual clinics, and increase capacity with a view to restoring cancer services this year to 95% of 2019 levels.

While the Irish Cancer Societysaid the figures were "encouraging", it said there was evidence that some patients were presenting at a later stage of disease and urged anyone concerned about cancer to see their doctor without delay.

Previous research carried out by the society indicated that one in four people put off attending their GP last year as the pandemic took hold.

The society’s director of advocacy Rachel Morrogh said: “It is encouraging that there is more activity taking place in Rapid Access Clinics now compared to the same period in 2020 and 2019.

"The increase in activity is evidence of a wider ‘catch-up phenomenon’ being seen across cancer services, where patients who were not picked up during the pandemic are now seeking medical advice, as well as a return to greater hospital capacity following earlier Covid-19 peaks.”

Later stage presentations

“Doctors have told the Irish Cancer Society that some patients are now presenting at later stages and in emergency departments.

"The Irish Cancer Society is concerned that these later stage cancers will mean fewer treatment options and lower chances for survival for some people,” she added.

The Irish Cancer Society urged anyone with a “niggling health concern” to contact their GP or its Support Line on 1800 200 700 for advice.