Kerry is the kingdom as 51% of people planning Irish staycation - survey

A new study shows that 51% of Irish people are planning a summer holiday in Ireland over the coming months, with 27% more excited for this summer than any in recent memory.

The survey, carried out by Circle K, shows Kerry as the top staycation spot for the masses, with almost two in five (39%) saying they plan a trip to the southwest.

Donegal is second on the list for holidaymakers, with 28% planning to travel to the top Ireland, while Cork takes the third spot at 24%.

Of those looking for a bit of downtime in a quiet part of our little island, Slieve League Cliffs in Donegal is proving most popular (22%) followed by the International Dark Sky Reserve in Kerry (19%).

Joanne D’Arcy, director of market development at Circle K says: “It’s great to see that so many people are planning to staycation this summer, with some exciting trips and destinations on the cards."

The survey also asked people what summer activities they missed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, 54% say they missed indoor dining in pubs and restaurants, while 31% say they missed going to concerts and music festivals and 23% say they missed the All-Ireland GAA Championship matches.

For 21%, getting a haircut is top of their priority list, while 12% are excited to eat and have a few drinks outdoors.

The fondest childhood holiday memory for respondents is trips to the beach (42%), followed by weekend drives (12%) and day trips (11%).

As restrictions begin to lift, 27% of adults surveyed say the first thing they were going to do this weekend is to see friends and family.

Employees who have been working from home for over a year now were also asked when they could expect to return to the office.

Of those surveyed, 25% expect to see a return by September or October and 19% don't expect to be back in the office until 2022.

However, 14% of people don't expect they will ever return to an office setting.