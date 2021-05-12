Bomb disposal team called to 'unexplained device' in Galway

Gardaí in Galway have responded to reports of an unexplained device in the Tuam area this morning.
The surrounding area was sealed off from 8.30am as a precautionary measure.
A number of nearby homes have also been evacuated.
Gardaí said they requested the assistance of the Army explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) team, who are currently en route to the scene.
As yet there are no reports of any injuries.
Gardaí said no further information is currently available, but they will provide an update on the situation in due course.