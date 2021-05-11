Appeal for help in locating man, 29, missing from Dublin 

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Dublin.

Alex Pincer, 29, has been missing from his home in Capel Street, Dublin 1 since this afternoon.

Alex is described as being 6 foot in height, with black hair which is short, brown eyes and a broad build.

When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie and black runners with a green sole.

Alex is known to visit Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Anyone with information on Alex's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Bridewell on 01 666 8202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.