Gardaí seek help in locating teen missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 13-year-old missing from Dublin.

Michael O'Neill has been missing from his home in Finglas since Monday afternoon.

He is described as being 5'7" in height, with brown hair which is short at the back with a long fringe.

He has a slim build and brown eyes.

When last seen Michael was wearing a grey Nike puffer jacket, a grey and black North Face tracksuit and black Nike 270 runners.

Michael is walking with a limp at the moment, gardaí said.

Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Finglas on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.