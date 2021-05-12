Three-quarters of Irish locations 'excellent' for bathing

The quality of bathing water in Ireland has continued to improved, with 96% of waters now meeting or exceeding minimum standards, the environmental watchdog has found.

However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned that Irish Water needed to improve its management and treatment of urban wastewater, which it said was the most common source of pollution.

In a report on bathing water in Ireland in 2020, the EPA found that 142 out of 148 bathing water locations were in line with or exceeded the minimum required standards.

Some 111 bathing waters, or 75%, were classified as “excellent”, up from 107 in 2019, while four bathing waters were classified as “poor”, down from five in 2019.

Clifden Beach, in Galway; Lilliput in Westmeath; Cúas Crom in Kerry and Balbriggan Front Strand Beach, in Dublin were the locations that were deemed to be poor.

It was the fifth year in a row that Clifden Beach was classified as poor, and consequently, it has now been declassified as a bathing water for 2021.

Galway County Council and Fingal County Council have taken actions to improve bathing water quality at two bathing locations that were poor in 2019, the EPA said.

Ballyloughane Beach in Galway improved from “poor” to “sufficient” and Portrane (the Brook) beach in Dublin improved from “poor” to “good”.

Carrigaholt and Quilty, both in Clare, were identified as new bathing waters in 2020 and will be classified as such for the first time following the 2021 season.

Graphic: Irish Examiner

There were 57 pollution incidents reported to the EPA during 2020, with discharge from urban wastewater systems being the most common cause of pollution incidents.

Incidents have the potential to cause a pollution risk and when they occur, swimming restrictions are applied at the beach until sampling shows the water quality is safe.

“Irish Water needs to make improvements in the operation and management of urban wastewater treatment plants and networks where these impact on bathing waters,” the EPA said.

In response, Irish Water said it had made "significant progress" in this regard last year, with an investment of €333m in wastewater infrastructure.

"We have succeeded in reducing the amount of raw sewage discharged by 50% since Irish Water’s establishment," a spokesman told The Irish Examiner.

"Plans are in place to provide wastewater treatment in another 30-plus locations across the country in the coming years."

The spokesman said the utility has been working closely with its partners during Covid-19 "to ensure the delivery of water and wastewater services as a priority".

Local authorities also put up 135 prior warning notices at beaches in 2020, to warn swimmers that short-term pollution, which lasts no more than a few days, may occur due to heavy rainfall.

These warnings are removed when sampling shows the water quality is safe.

Dr Eimear Cotter, director of the EPA, welcomed the “continued improvement” in bathing water quality.

“It is also positive to see two new beaches being identified in 2020, and to see improvements at two beaches that had poor water quality previously,” she said.

“Good quality bathing waters are important now more than ever as more people enjoy our natural amenities, and particularly swimming.

She added: "With many people now swimming outside the bathing season, the EPA is calling for additional water quality monitoring at beaches where there are large numbers of year-round swimmers, and that this information is made available to the public.”