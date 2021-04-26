Probe of discharge into river at Ballincollig Regional Park

Investigations are underway into the source of a mystery discharge into the watercourse of one of Cork’s largest public parks.

It follows the latest in a series of appeals from regular users of the regional park in Ballincollig who are concerned about the potential pollution incident.

Last month, park users flagged concerns about the discharge and discolouration of the water in one area of the park, near the park’s allotments, in a channel which flows into the Lee further downstream.

Sinn Féin councillor Henry Cremin walked the area and said he had asked Cork City Council to investigate the causes and identify a solution.

“Such an area of beauty needs to be protected,” said Mr Cremin.

However, the issue arose again last week when Joanne Murphy, the Aontú representative for Cork City South West, found extensive discolouration in the water in the same area and posted a video on social media showing a large pool of cloudy white material.

'Public health hazard'

She called on the authorities to address what she described as “a significant public health hazard” and said she has been flagging her concerns about the issue with various bodies for almost a year.

The river Lee, which flows alongside the park, was previously diverted into the park's canals network but the canals have been dry for several years.

Ms Murphy said she has been raising her concerns about the discharge with Cork City Council, with Irish Water, and with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and that her frustrations reached a peak last week when, in an email, Irish Water asked her if she had “rodded” the offending pipe herself.

“I mean, this is ridiculous," said Ms Murphy.

I’m calling on Cork City Council, the EPA, and Irish Water to make this a priority and fix it.”

In a statement, Irish Water said both it and the city council are aware of the overflow issue and are investigating its source.

“A similar overflow incident occurred at this location last July,” said a spokesperson.

“At that time, a wastewater pipe was found to have been misconnected into the local surface water network. It was subsequently diverted into the wastewater network.

“Responsibility for surface water lies with the local authority who are carrying out an investigation to locate the current source of the overflow.”

Meanwhile, local Fine Gael councillor Garret Kelleher said he had very positive talks about financial provision for the restoration of the park’s weir with OPW minister Patrick O’Donovan in recent weeks.