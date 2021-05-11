'Nobody to be left behind’ in plan to reduce health inequalities, vows Taoiseach

An updated public health strategy will focus on reducing health inequalities among marginalised groups and those living in disadvantaged communities over the next five years with “no one left behind”, the Taoiseach has said.

Launched on Tuesday, the new Healthy Ireland Strategy will build on the foundations laid over the last seven years under the 2013 Healthy Ireland Framework.

The updated plan, which involves 14 government departments in a cross-government approach to public health, details 56 actions across six themes to be implemented by 2025.

The initiative is part of the Sláintecare programme to introduce a universal single-tier healthcare system for all citizens.

Under the first phase of Healthy Ireland, the Government invested €30m in more than 1,000 projects under a Healthy Ireland Fund since 2017.

It is not clear what funding will be available to deliver the new set of targets and ambitions.

Speaking at the launch, Micheál Martin said nobody would be left behind in the plan to empower and enable everyone to enjoy physical and mental health and wellbeing to their full potential.

“We will be placing a special emphasis on health inequalities in this plan and making sure that all people are ultimately enabled and empowered to live healthier lives. We will make sure to reach everyone, and that no one is left behind,” the Taoiseach said.

One key ambition is to develop 18 Sláintecare healthy communities in disadvantaged areas by 2022 to address health inequalities among more deprived and disadvantaged communities, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

“We know that health and wellbeing is not evenly distributed across the population with our most deprived communities bearing a higher burden of chronic disease with increased levels of mortality.

Building on the first seven years or implementation. The message is no one left behind, with a focus on health inequalities.

"I am especially pleased that this plan aims to directly begin to address those communities most impacted by the social determinants of health,” Minister Donnelly said, adding that the new Sláintecare Healthy Communities programme will work with local authorities, government departments, NGOs, and the HSE on the ground to address health inequalities.

The Health Ireland initiative will also aim to keep people out of hospital and in their communities for longer and hopes to assist 4,500 people to live in their own home through the Sláintecare, age-friendly, healthy homes scheme.

Other Healthy Ireland ambitions include rolling out a healthy campus programme in 30 third-level institutions, adding 500 more clubs to the GAA health clubs model, and developing new policies and action plans for sexual health, physical activity, nutrition, obesity and mental health promotion.

Minister of State for Public Health and Well Being Frank Feighan said the strategy would bring people and organisations together across the country. “We’ll be linking with government departments, public bodies and organisations, businesses and employers, sports and voluntary groups, communities and families,” he said, adding that new partners were getting involved.

The government has already implemented one of the stated ambitions to introduce minimum unit pricing for alcohol and it will further consider rolling out a Public Health (Obesity) Act that could impose restrictions on promotion and advertising aimed at children.

The plan also states that government will consider maintaining community supports, such as the Community Call initiative, "on a more permanent footing”, as the country emerges from Covid-19.