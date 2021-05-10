Illegal wedding reception organisers ordered to pay €3,000 to charity

The groom, catering firm and parents of a bridal party have issued a “full and frank” apology for their part in the staging of an “illegal” wedding reception in Longford last week.

William Stokes and his father Patrick Stokes, both of 1 Willow Park, Strokestown Road, Longford, were in court alongside William Stokes' father-in-law Stephen Kelly of 49 Railway Meadow, Farneyhoogan, Longford, and Peter Vocella, Luigis, Main Street, Longford.

They were all ordered to return to Longford Circuit Criminal Court on June 1 with €3,000 in compensation, the proceeds of which is expected to be divided between three local charities.

All four, together with the bride, Shelby Stokes, and two other members of the wedding party and marquee owner, Alan Horohoe of Ventura Marquee Hire Ltd, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon, had been ordered to come before circuit court Judge Keenan Johnson after an initial hearing was held last Thursday.

That came less than 24 hours after more than 100 revellers attended a wedding reception on the outskirts of the midlands town, despite an emergency court injunction being granted to Longford County Council to prevent its staging.

Counsel for the local authority Niall Flynn, BL, said neither the council nor gardaí were able to call on any witnesses to confirm the order had been served on the bride, Mrs Stokes, or two other members of the bridal party at the time the wedding was taking place.

It was also revealed Mr Horohoe, as the provider of the marquee, only became aware of the order on May 6, at which stage the 2,000sq ft tent had already been taken down.

Alleged criminal contempt proceedings

However, Mr Flynn said the court was in a position to proceed with alleged criminal contempt proceedings against the groom, Mr Stokes, his father and father in law as well as fast food takeaway proprietor Mr Vocella.

Paul Gunning, BL, acting for Mr Stokes Snr and Jnr as well as Mr Kelly, said his clients took the matter before the court “very, very seriously”, adding it was not an environment they wished to find themselves in just a matter of days after such a happy occasion.

He said each of the accused was willing to offer a contribution to charity as well as tender a wholehearted apology to the court. All three apologised to the people of Longford.

Mr Vocella also expressed his regret.

Covid-19 blackspot

Judge Johnson said the actions displayed by those involved in the hosting of last week’s wedding celebrations were premeditated and had risked turning Longford into a Covid-19 blackspot.

“Their actions were reprehensible and are neither excusable or justified,” he said. “By their actions they have put the planned reopening of society in the Longford region at risk.”

Judge Johnson also called into question the motives of both Mr Horohoe and Mr Vocella, who provided the marquee and catering on the day of the wedding.

“The actions of the marquee supplier and the caterer are particularly offensive as they enabled this flagrant breach of the public health guidelines to take place,” he said.

“In particular, their actions were an insult to legitimate businesses who have complied at great cost to themselves with the Covid regulations.”