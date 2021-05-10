Longitude cancelled due to Covid-19 as date set for 2022 festival

The festival had been due to take place at Marlay Park from July 2 to 4.
Longitude cancelled due to Covid-19 as date set for 2022 festival

Fans at a previous Logitude Festival at Marlay Park, Dublin. File picture: Collins Photos

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 14:55
Steve Neville

The Longitude Festival has been cancelled for 2021 due to Covid-19.

The festival had been due to take place at Marlay Park from July 2 to 4.

Organisers said they are “devastated” that the festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

“Following the government’s most recent announcement it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make Longitude happen this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, and it is with great regret that we must announce that this year’s festival will not take place,” said a statement.

“We are so sorry to the thousands of people who bought tickets to this year’s festival and are absolutely devastated that, once again, we won’t be able to welcome you all to Marlay Park this Summer.” 

The statement added that tickets will be refunded from point of purchase.

People who purchased tickets online or by phone will automatically have their money refunded.

Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky had been due to headline the festival.

Organisers said that the 2022 edition of the festival will take place next summer from July 1-3 and it will be the “biggest and best one yet”.

The Longitude statement in full:

Following the government’s most recent announcement it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make Longitude happen this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, and it is with great regret that we must announce that this year’s festival will not take place.

We are so sorry to the thousands of people who bought tickets to this year’s festival and are absolutely devastated that, once again, we won’t be able to welcome you all to Marlay Park this Summer.

Your ticket refund is available from point of purchase. If you booked online or by phone, there is no need for you to do anything. Ticketmaster will automatically process a refund directly back to you via your original payment method, which may take up to seven working days to process.

Longitude 2022 will take place July 1st-3rd next Summer and rest assured it will be the biggest and best one yet!

Thank you so much for your continued support and we cannot wait to see you all next year.

Love, 

The Longitude Team

Read More

Antigen tests: What are they and do they work?

More in this section

'It was like I lost Brooklyn all over again': Court ban lifted on naming murdered boy  'It was like I lost Brooklyn all over again': Court ban lifted on naming murdered boy 
Dublin v Down - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 Fans to return to sports matches in early July
Housing Market Stock Number of households seeking social housing up 33% since 2016
#covid-19#musiclongitude
Mother Nature unleashes her rage

'Hail and heavy downpours': Thunderstorm warning in place for 13 counties 

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices