Longitude cancelled due to Covid-19 as date set for 2022 festival

The Longitude Festival has been cancelled for 2021 due to Covid-19.

The festival had been due to take place at Marlay Park from July 2 to 4.

Organisers said they are “devastated” that the festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

“Following the government’s most recent announcement it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make Longitude happen this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, and it is with great regret that we must announce that this year’s festival will not take place,” said a statement.

“We are so sorry to the thousands of people who bought tickets to this year’s festival and are absolutely devastated that, once again, we won’t be able to welcome you all to Marlay Park this Summer.”

⚡️ 𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️



♻️ Refund from point of sale

🎟 Online/phone purchase via Ticketmaster refunded automatically

🔆 #Longitude2022 ⏩ 1-3 July 2022 pic.twitter.com/icdWHQzgb9 — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) May 10, 2021

The statement added that tickets will be refunded from point of purchase.

People who purchased tickets online or by phone will automatically have their money refunded.

Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky had been due to headline the festival.

Organisers said that the 2022 edition of the festival will take place next summer from July 1-3 and it will be the “biggest and best one yet”.