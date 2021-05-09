60% of nurses and midwives have considered leaving healthcare due to mental exhaustion

More than nine in 10 nurses have experienced mental exhaustion while off duty in the past 12 months.

A new survey by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has also found six in 10 have considered leaving healthcare because of the issue.

The survey, conducted by Cornmarket and the INMO, found almost all respondents would like to see mental health support that is tailored to nurses and midwives.

The union is launching a new awareness campaign today to highlight mental health supports as research showed almost half of the respondents did not know where to access free mental health supports for nurses and midwives.

The 'Let's Talk About It' campaign will bring awareness and education around mental health supports to INMO members and is available to all nurses and midwives over the next 12 months.

INMO president, Karen McGowan, said the campaign will start a conversation around the serious need for mental health and wellbeing support for frontline workers.

An online digital hub will offer informational programmes, podcasts and webinars, events, helpful articles and video content and research.

A podcast series with former nurse, Norah Casey, is one element that Ms McGowan feels will resonate with INMO members.

Let's Talk About It aims to help member identify the signs of fatigue and burnout and offer tips for managing mental and emotional stress using therapy tools.

Campaign Ambassador Bríd O’Meara said she is thrilled to be involved with the initiative.

"I know this campaign will bring more awareness to mental health and provide supports to our incredible healthcare professionals," said Ms O'Meara, a registered psychiatric and general trained nurse.

She said the initiative is more important than ever given the events of the past year.

"The aim is to create awareness amongst INMO members of the indicators of compromised wellbeing and provide access to tailored practical advice and information on supports available."