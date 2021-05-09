'Time for hope' with possibility of spectators at All-Ireland finals says Stephen Donnelly

This week is a "time for hope" with the possibility of spectators at the All Ireland Finals, the Health Minister says.

Speaking on RTÉ radio ahead of tomorrow's reopening of vast swathes of society, Stephen Donnelly said that this month's figures around Covid-19 have been stable due to widespread buy-in of the public, which meant that he was "optimistic".

He said that while there was "nothing definitive", he believed having crowds at the GAA showpieces in September would "be an amazing symbol".

"I'd love to see it," Mr Donnelly said. "Wouldn't it be an amazing symbol for all of the country?"

We can't make a definitive statement, but from June 7 we're opening up to games with no spectators and there will be pilots in live sport and live events.

From tomorrow, non-essential retail opens on an appointment basis, intercounty travel can recommence, personal services reopen and unvaccinated people can meet fully vaccinated people indoors — paving the way for grandparents to hug their grandchildren.

Mr Donnelly said that the vaccination programme allowed for the reopening, saying that half a million people had registered for their doses, saying that under-50s would be eligible to register "in the coming weeks".

He said that a HSE proposal to use Johnson & Johnson vaccines to vaccinate under-50s was being "worked through" with the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

"The main priority is safety, but we are working through this with Niac."

He said that because of restrictions on Johnson & Johnson and Astrazeneca, there could be a situation where there is an excess of some vaccines in the coming months.

"We're going to have an excess of vaccines anyway and there's a broader conversation about what we do with them," Mr Donnelly said.

I would like to see them donated to parts of the world that don't have vaccines.

"It's a conversation we're having with Niac."

He said that he did not believe it was appropriate to say he wants Niac, which is due to report to CMO Dr Tony Holohan tomorrow, to loosen restrictions on vaccines. He said it would "not be useful".

He said that the Niac advice would be made available "in the coming days".

The Health Minister said that he did not believe that banning intercounty travel from Donegal would "not be warranted" based on the epidemiological profile.

Mr Donnelly said that he "does not envisage any delays to the National Maternity Hospital" at St Vincent's.

He said that the Government was working to avoid similar overspends seen at the National Children's Hospital.