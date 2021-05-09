No 'variants of concern' since mandatory hotel quarantine introduced

There have been no new Covid-19 "variants of concern" in Ireland since mandatory hotel quarantine was introduced.

HPSC data shows the number of cases of the Brazilian and South African strains peaked at around 30 at the end of March.

It fell to zero in the last week of April when the system was in place.

Two more countries have been added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

From 4am on Wednesday, passengers on direct flights from Nepal and Anguilla, or who have travelled through these countries in the last two weeks, will have to stay in a hotel for 14 days in isolation when they arrive in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Italy, Austria and Ukraine join eight other countries that have been taken off the list from today including:

Armenia,

Aruba,

Bosnia and Herzegovina,

Curaçao,

Jordan,

Kosovo,

Lebanon,

North Macedonia

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane says any changes to the travel list should be based on risk.

"Obviously nobody wants it in place for any longer than is necessary so any countries which are on it is obviously based on public health advice and minimising risk," said Mr Cullinane.

"Countries then which are removed it is the opposite where the risk has been reduced in those countries. I think that is the sensible approach to take."

Mr Cullinane also said that he would like to see antigen tests form part of studied being done in relation to travel.

Meanwhile, news that the EU is getting 1.8 billion extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine has been broadly welcomed.

The extra doses will be used to give booster shots and to vaccinate children and teenagers - it will arrive up to 2023.

They will also be used to tackle variants of concern with 900 million doses arriving over the next three years.

Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe has said that more doses will also be added.

"I think it is really good news and it is a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses and then an option for another 900 million should they be required," said Mr Cuffe.

"So, I think this is all about moving to the next stage of continuing to roll out the vaccine but also keeping an eye out on the need to have booster shots."