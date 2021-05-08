Young people need to be vaccinated in autumn, health expert says

A health expert thinks young people here need to be vaccinated in the autumn due to the transmissibility of the UK variant.

Trinity College Dublin Professor Kingston Mills says most cases of Covid-19 are in the 19-24 year-old age group, followed by 14-19 year-olds.

He says it is already happening in the US which has now got approval to use the Pfizer vaccine in children.

Professor Mills says teenagers and children need to get vaccinated as they are affected most by transmissibility.

"Having immunised the older population, I think that they should look at where the virus is transmitting more," said Prof Mills.

"Clearly, it is now transmitting in the younger population so there is a case to be made for using the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine - if they have enough - in the younger population, in parallel with doing the older population.

"Or considering just giving one dose of the highly effective mRNA vaccines initially and waiting 12 weeks."

As the vaccination rollout continues, 3,600 vulnerable people will receive a Covid-19 jab in a vaccination centre in Cork over the weekend.

It is the latest clinic run by 22 GP practices in Munster Technological University.

Dr Mike Thompson, clinical lead for the vaccination hub, said they are focusing on three specific groups over the next two days.

Today will be the last day of administering second doses to the 70-75 year old category.

Dr Thompson said the clinic has moved on to Cohort 4A which includes those at very high risk and Cohort 7 which is those deemed to be at high risk.

He said the clinic is very safe with social distancing and other safety measures in place.

Meanwhile, a new Covid-19 walk-in test centre is opening in Co Donegal today.

The centre - located in the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy - will operate until Monday from 11am to 7pm.

A second walk in centre will open at the Carndonagh GAA club house on Tuesday and run until Thursday.

The 14-day incidence rate of the disease in Donegal is 268 per 100,000 residents, compared to the national average of 129.