Tough maternity restrictions 'protect' pregnant women, says Rotunda Master

Safely lifting visiting restrictions in maternity hospitals is not easy, the master at the Rotunda Hospital has said.

Professor Fergal Malone said while restrictions are “terrible” they protect pregnant women.

There is a renewed focus on visiting restrictions this week as HSE officials are writing to maternity hospitals seeking greater transparency. The HSE has advised partners can be present for anomaly scans, during labour and visit infants in neonatal intensive care units (NICU) but each hospital decides when this is safe.

HSE chief Paul Reid has said the "conditions are right" for restrictions to be lifted.

At the Rotunda, can attend anomaly scans, but not earlier scans.

Prof Malone said women are often worried their partner cannot attend the full labour. Some hospitals only allow partners during active labour and birth.

He said: “As a general rule this is not true here. When the patient is in a single occupancy room there is no limit, no arbitrary centimetre dilation before the partner can be there.”

However, he said on occasion women started labour in multi-bed wards, and then visiting is restricted.

Limits continue on post-natal visits as most wards are Florence Nightingale-style with up to 12 beds.

He said: “If you have unrestricted visiting, you now have possibly 20 to 24 adults in that room. You would have to think carefully about that, especially in the context of this B.117, which we know is much more transmissible.”

The building was constructed in 1757, which places constraints on physical spacing.

He said their “overarching concern” is safety so post-natal visiting happens at otherwise quiet times.

“It’s not just about the wards, you are looking at the corridors and the general footfall. If this goes well, we will further develop the hours,” he said.

Prof Malone said they do not offer PCR tests to partners as the two adults are usually in a bubble together and the partner is not a hospital patient.

He does not agree with calls to use antigen testing as they are not as reliable.

He said many women do not feel comfortable on busy wards in the current climate, too. Staff are vaccinated but the women are not, he said.

“The prime reason restrictions are in place is to protect women,” he said.

“Many pregnant women have been cocooning … the last thing they want to do is come into a room where they don’t feel confident and safe.”