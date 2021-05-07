'Playing games with the truth': HSE faces renewed criticism over maternity restrictions 

Campaigners have accused the HSE of "playing games with the truth" regarding restrictions in maternity hospitals.

The HSE has written to the country's 19 maternity hospitals asking them to give expectant fathers and birthing partners more access during the birth and for scans. However, this remains at the discretion of individual managers.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn defended what has been dubbed a 'postcode lottery' of maternity hospital visitor restrictions and said Covid measures are a "matter for each of the individual units and for the HSE".

"For the majority of maternity units around the country, the majority of these restrictions should be able to be lifted at this point, but equally each unit must be empowered to do its own risk assessment based on its infrastructure, its own particular service constraints and necessities," Dr Glynn said.

Linda Kelly of the Better Maternity Care support group said many new parents have been put through great stress and trauma as a result of restrictions and there are real questions as to who is in charge of maternity services.

She pointed out that pregnant women will be able to book appointments to shop in Penney's from next week but they are not being permitted the support of a partner for appointments, scans and in early labour.

"The head of the HSE Paul Reid said 'we're going to lift the restrictions, the time is right now,' but what actually transpired was they were going to put in writing what they have actually been advising for the last number of weeks which is attendance of a partner at the 20-week scan, accompaniment in labor and they've now included a few 30-minute visits in hospitals."

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn defended what has been dubbed a 'postcode lottery' of maternity hospital visitor restrictions and said Covid measures are a "matter for each of the individual units and for the HSE".

While she said these measures are already in place in Cork and Dublin, this change would be a "big move" for many other hospitals around the country if they implement it.

In the Seanad, Labour's Annie Hoey said there was "much celebration" when Mr Reid confirmed that maternity hospitals would be asked to lift restrictions this week, but there is now concern that the announcement has "over-shadowed what is actually happening".

"As a country, we decided to not go with the World Health Organization advice and thus we caused an enormous amount of undue suffering to pregnant women and their families. We cannot continue to prioritise these arbitrary traumatising restrictions. Pregnant people and their partners deserve better."

She added that even in hospitals where restrictions have been eased a nominated support partner can attend the 20-week anomaly scan, but the 12-week booking is not included.

"What is also not covered in the announcement is anti-natal appointments and unscheduled care or pregnancy loss. This is not good enough."

Seanad leader Regina Doherty said she would write to Mr Reid to ask him what action he intends to take to ensure there is consistency across the country and that "newly-born babies can have the joy of seeing both their mammy and their daddy when they are brought into the world".

She said the national approach which the HSE has advocated is still not trickling down to all hospitals and this is clear form the photographs on social media of expectant fathers waiting in car parks.

"It is just not good enough and is not tolerable."