Concerns over lack of progress on disability housing by local authorities

Local authorities must “step up to the mark” to deliver housing for people with disabilities, Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín has said, after a number of councils confirmed that no meetings took place last year to progress disability housing strategies.

Mr Tóibín sought the minutes of meetings of local authority Housing and Disability Steering Groups under the Freedom of Information Act and expressed concern when three - Carlow, Laois and Donegal – confirmed they did not hold meetings last year and when Cork County Council said no such group existed.