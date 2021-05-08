Concerns over lack of progress on disability housing by local authorities

Local authorities must “step up to the mark” to deliver housing for people with disabilities, Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín has said, after a number of councils confirmed that no meetings took place last year to progress disability housing strategies.
Mr Tóibín sought the minutes of meetings of local authority Housing and Disability Steering Groups under the Freedom of Information Act and expressed concern when three - Carlow, Laois and Donegal – confirmed they did not hold meetings last year and when Cork County Council said no such group existed.
Under national policy dating back to 2011, the steering groups were designed to progress housing strategies for people with disabilities and work with other agencies, such as the HSE.
Cork County Council has since confirmed that a steering group was set up with Cork City Council and that, under its 2018 Disability Strategy, 278 homes were allocated to people with a disability.
Mr Tóibín, however, said, local authorities must “step up to the mark” in particular following the Ombudsman’s ‘Wasted Lives’ report this week identifying 1,300 young people with disabilities who are living in nursing homes in the absence of adequate supports and appropriate housing.
“It is shameful that people with disabilities are always at the end of the queue when it comes to access to housing and supports,” the Aontú TD said.
The Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILMI), which raised concerns over local authority strategies in 2019, said a fundamental change is required to move away from the medical / charity model of housing and supports.
“There are more resources spent on warehousing disabled people into inappropriate accommodation than directing them to what we actually want, to make our own decisions and to have the supports that we want to live our lives like everyone else,” James Cawley, ILMI policy officer, said.