38 homeless deaths recorded in first three months of the year

Councillor Anthony Flynn ruled out Covid-19 as a key contributor given that Dublin City Council indicated that infection rates were low
38 homeless deaths recorded in first three months of the year

Three homeless people died in the southwest region, which covers Cork and Kerry, two died in the mid-east region covering Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, and three homeless deaths occurred in the northeast, southeast and western regions, which cover 11 counties. Stock Picture.

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 17:25
Maresa Fagan

A “significant increase” in homeless deaths in Dublin in the first quarter of the year has prompted calls for an independent evaluation of services provided by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE).

A total of 38 people in homeless services died across the country in the first three months of the year, 30 of which were in Dublin.

All regions, except Dublin, reported homeless deaths in quarterly performance reports furnished to the Department of Housing.

Three homeless people died in the southwest region, which covers Cork and Kerry, two died in the mid-east region covering Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, and three homeless deaths occurred in the northeast, southeast and western regions, which cover 11 counties.

The DRHE confirmed to the Irish Examiner that 30 homeless deaths occurred in the first quarter. Of those, 12 people died in hospital.

A further DRHE breakdown shows that 11 people died in long-term accommodation, 16 died in emergency accommodation, two died on the streets or were known to outreach services, and one person was not known to homeless services.

When asked why DRHE had not included homeless deaths in the most recent quarterly report, a spokesperson said: “We circulate a monthly report to city councillors on homelessness in Dublin and from March onwards, it will include data on deaths in homeless services during that particular month.”

A review into the number of homeless deaths in Dublin in 2020 is underway but has yet to be published. Last week, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien signaled it was “due for completion in the coming weeks”.

Councillor Anthony Flynn, who works with Inner City Helping Homeless, described the first quarter figures on homeless deaths in the capital as “worrying” when compared to an estimated 79 deaths last year.

He ruled out Covid-19 as a key contributor given that the council indicated earlier this year that infection rates were low and three Covid deaths had occurred by February.

“These figures are shocking and damning. They are an indictment on the lack of service provision and on the fact that we're not providing trauma-informed care or wraparound support services,” he said.

“I think we need an independent evaluation and review of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive at this stage. There are people dying within current services and that’s a real issue,” he added.

The Dublin city councillor also questioned the “recategorisation” of homeless data and removing people from homeless service lists if staying with friends or family, or being admitted to hospital or for residential treatment for addiction or other issues.

This, Mr Flynn said, was a “fudge” on homeless figures.

“Removing people from the figures in order for the minister to look good is just not acceptable. Those people are still homeless and accessing services at some level and will still need a bed when they come out of hospital”.

Read More

High level of persistent homelessness remains

More in this section

Gaeltacht Irish language courses cancelled for the second summer running Gaeltacht Irish language courses cancelled for the second summer running
Four deaths and 434 additional cases of Covid-19 in Ireland Four deaths and 434 additional cases of Covid-19 in Ireland
Kathleen Chada: 'I was gagged and couldn't talk about my murdered sons' Kathleen Chada: 'I was gagged and couldn't talk about my murdered sons'
38 homeless deaths recorded in first three months of the year

Majority of public health doctors back 'landmark' pay deal

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices