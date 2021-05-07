38 homeless deaths recorded in first three months of the year

A “significant increase” in homeless deaths in Dublin in the first quarter of the year has prompted calls for an independent evaluation of services provided by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE).

A total of 38 people in homeless services died across the country in the first three months of the year, 30 of which were in Dublin.

All regions, except Dublin, reported homeless deaths in quarterly performance reports furnished to the Department of Housing.

Three homeless people died in the southwest region, which covers Cork and Kerry, two died in the mid-east region covering Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, and three homeless deaths occurred in the northeast, southeast and western regions, which cover 11 counties.

The DRHE confirmed to the Irish Examiner that 30 homeless deaths occurred in the first quarter. Of those, 12 people died in hospital.

A further DRHE breakdown shows that 11 people died in long-term accommodation, 16 died in emergency accommodation, two died on the streets or were known to outreach services, and one person was not known to homeless services.

When asked why DRHE had not included homeless deaths in the most recent quarterly report, a spokesperson said: “We circulate a monthly report to city councillors on homelessness in Dublin and from March onwards, it will include data on deaths in homeless services during that particular month.”

A review into the number of homeless deaths in Dublin in 2020 is underway but has yet to be published. Last week, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien signaled it was “due for completion in the coming weeks”.

Councillor Anthony Flynn, who works with Inner City Helping Homeless, described the first quarter figures on homeless deaths in the capital as “worrying” when compared to an estimated 79 deaths last year.

He ruled out Covid-19 as a key contributor given that the council indicated earlier this year that infection rates were low and three Covid deaths had occurred by February.

“These figures are shocking and damning. They are an indictment on the lack of service provision and on the fact that we're not providing trauma-informed care or wraparound support services,” he said.

“I think we need an independent evaluation and review of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive at this stage. There are people dying within current services and that’s a real issue,” he added.

❌@DarraghOBrienTD @DeptHousingIRL have “recategorized” hundreds in a bid to cut homeless figures through #Covid19.



❌Over 250 people have been removed from unnecessarily been removed from official figures.



❌A further effort to fudge the figures. #HousingCrisis pic.twitter.com/d50oW72leu — Cllr. Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) May 7, 2021

The Dublin city councillor also questioned the “recategorisation” of homeless data and removing people from homeless service lists if staying with friends or family, or being admitted to hospital or for residential treatment for addiction or other issues.

This, Mr Flynn said, was a “fudge” on homeless figures.

“Removing people from the figures in order for the minister to look good is just not acceptable. Those people are still homeless and accessing services at some level and will still need a bed when they come out of hospital”.