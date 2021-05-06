High level of persistent homelessness remains

Two-thirds of people in emergency accommodation in Dublin are long-term homeless while almost 1,500 in areas outside the capital have been homeless for at least six months, new figures show
In Dublin, of the 3,946 adult individuals in emergency accommodation on the last day of March, 66% were experiencing long-term homelessness. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 06:30
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Despite a welcome reduction in the overall number of people in emergency accommodation in monthly statistics published last week, the quarterly returns from all the regions of the country show there is still a high level of persistent homelessness.

In Dublin, of the 3,946 adult individuals in emergency accommodation on the last day of March, 66% were experiencing long-term homelessness.

The total in all the other regions who have been homeless – either consecutively or cumulatively – for six months is 1,489.

The Homelessness Performance Reports Quarter 1 2021 figures also show that outside of Dublin in the first quarter of this year, 158 people could not be accommodated due to insufficient capacity or unsuitability. 

Many regions were running at or close to total bed capacity, while in the South West, the total number of beds available in the system at the end of March was 216, but 239 were occupied.

Back in Dublin, a total of 534 adults engaged with the Dublin Simon Outreach Team, while in the South West, 72 rough sleepers were recorded over the first quarter of this year.

Family hubs

Meanwhile, in a contribution to an article published in the European Journal of Homelessness, Professor Eoin O’Sullivan of Trinity College Dublin said the development of family hubs may have been based on the incorrect perception that "family homelessness was a consequence of family dysfunction".

"The development of these hubs was not underpinned by any evidence as to their efficacy and the research evidence is clear that both long- and short-term housing subsidies are considerably less costly than emergency accommodation or transitional congregate facilities for families, while also offering substantial additional benefits across a range of psycho-social domains, particularly for the children," he said.

There were more than 30 hubs across the country last year at a projected revenue cost of over €25m.

Homeless accommodation bill topped €212m last year

