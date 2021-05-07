Four deaths and 434 additional cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

Business owners reopening their doors next week have been urged to do so responsibly as four additional deaths related to Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

There has also been a further 434 confirmed cases.

It brings the death toll from the virus in the State to 4,918 while there has been a total of 251,904 confirmed cases.

197 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 44 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 20 in Limerick and 20 in Meath. The remaining 119 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

Of today's cases:

221 are men

212 are women

80% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

Ahead of the restrictions easing from May 10, Dr Tony Holohan has urged people only to return to their office if necessary.

From Monday, click and collect services in retail can resume, cultural attractions reopen as well as personal services such as hairdressers and barbers.

"Next week we will see many more business open which means employees and customers will return to work and our economy will begin to restart in earnest. This is a very positive sign and a testament to the hard work of the vast majority in suppressing incidence of disease in our communities," said the Chief Medical Officer.

“It is extremely important that business owners, employees and customers take great care and review safety protocols and practices and ensure to consider all the actions we can all take as individuals to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

“Only return to the workplace if it is necessary to do so. Continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and cough etiquette.

If you feel unsafe in a crowded environment feel empowered to turn around and go home.

Dr Holohan reminded employers that they have a duty of care to their staff.

"Reopening responsibly will help to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 spreading amongst your staff in the workplace and ensure we all have the opportunity to enjoy the new social and economic activities available to us from May 10.”

GP Dr Ray Walley has said surgeries are “extremely busy” dealing with both Covid and non-Covid care, as well administering vaccines.

“GPs continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines as per the National Vaccination Programme, this means that those aged 70 and over and those that are clinically vulnerable between the ages of 50 – 59 are eligible to receive a vaccine from their GP.

“I would encourage anyone who has been called to register for their vaccine to do so on the HSE portal.”

Nphet announced that 1,700,538 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, as of May 5.

1,233,067 people have received their first dose, while 467,471 people have got their second jab.