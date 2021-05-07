You can now book to shop by appointment in Penneys. Here’s what we know

The portal to book shopping by appointment at Penneys has officially opened.

The retailer said last week that it will offer shopping 'by appointment' in all of its Irish stores in the week prior to full reopening.

According to the new Government guidelines click and collect shopping and shopping by appointment can begin from May 10.

Customers looking to make an appointment can do so on the online booking system at Primark.com which opened at 10am this morning.

The retailer is expecting high traffic volumes, however.

"We are anticipating high volumes of traffic to the site and cannot guarantee that a space in the queue will mean a guaranteed time slot," the company said on Facebook.

As of 10.22am, the estimated wait time is more than one hour.

A statement on the portal highlights: "Please note, your position in the queue does not guarantee a booking in your preferred store."

When shoppers do get a booking, they will have 60 minutes in the store - 45 minutes for shopping and 15 minutes to pay.

Penneys has said that appointments are limited to one per customer and that “each store has a very limited number of appointments”.

If a shopper would like to return something, they will need to book another appointment.

Penneys CEO, Paul Marchant, said it was great to finally be reopening.

"We can promise it will have been worth the wait; with our fresh new season fashion collections alongside our great value, everyday must-haves and all at Penneys’ famous amazing prices, there really is something for everyone waiting in-store," he said.

"Safety remains at the front of our minds. We have extended opening hours across all our stores to help meet demand safely but we’re also asking our customers to keep up the support and spirit they showed last year, particularly if queuing outside or in-store.”

However, Penneys has stated the returns period has been extended.

“You will have the opportunity to return products up to 28 days after our stores return to normal trading from May 17.”

The reopening of the popular fashion retailer in the North last Friday resulted in long queues at a number of stores.

Long queues formed outside shops such as its flagship Penneys in Belfast from early on Friday morning as hundreds of shoppers returned to the city centre.