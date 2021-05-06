Covid cases rise in Donegal, Tipperary but parts of Kerry and Cork are virus-free

Covid rates have risen in parts of Donegal, Tipperary and Kildare over the past week, as health officials confirmed eight further deaths and 393 new cases on Thursday.

Milford in Donegal had the highest infection rate in the country, with persistently high levels also evident in parts of Tipperary, Kildare, Offaly and Dublin, according to new data on Covid-19 infection rates in 166 local electoral areas (LEAs).

On Monday last, May 3, the average infection rate nationally stood at 134.1 cases per 100,0000 population, the LEA data shows.

Infection rates, however, remain persistently high in pockets of the country, such as Milford in Donegal where the rate of 682.6 cases per 100,0000 population is five times the national average and has risen slightly on the previous week (675.3 cases per 100,000 population).

While Letterkenny has the third-highest rate in the country at 547.1 cases per 100,000 population, it has fallen from 594.1 cases per 100,000 population last week.

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Ongar, and Castleknock in Dublin also feature in the top 10 Covid hotspots, although infection rates in these areas are either falling or remain stable.

The LEA data further shows that infection rates have also risen in Nenagh and Newport in Tipperary, Newbridge and Kildare town in Kildare, and that a slight rise was evident in Edenderry in Offaly.

Nenagh has the second-highest infection rate nationally and the highest rate in Munster, having risen from 449.2 cases per 100,000 population last week to 594.2 cases per 100,000 population this week.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer has urged people to prioritise being outside this summer. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The number of virus-free areas – less than five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the previous two weeks – stood at 17 this week, half of which were in the Munster region.

The eight virus-free areas in the province were in Kanturk and Bantry in Cork, Corca-Dhuibhne, Kenmare and Castleisland in Kerry, Kilrush and Ennistimon in Clare and Portlaw-Kilmacthomas in Waterford.

Time to start 'planning our summer'

The figures come as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed 393 new cases and a further eight deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 is 4,921 and the total number of cases confirmed to date is 251,474.

The infection rate nationally fell further to 129.7 cases per 100,000 population since Monday.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme is also progressing, with more than 1.6 million doses administered as of Tuesday this week and over 450,000 people fully vaccinated.

Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said the vaccination rollout provided hope for the summer but also urged the public to meet outdoors as restrictions ease further from next week.

“We all want the easing of restrictions next week to be a significant turning point in this pandemic. We have worked so hard to reduce the spread of this disease. More than 30% of adults have now been vaccinated with one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland and it is time to feel hopeful and to start planning our summer,” Dr Holohan said.

“The choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of Covid-19 throughout May and June. Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms - self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them. By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection,” he added.